Hunwick (illness) is healthy and in line to play Wednesday against the Blue Jackets, per the NHL's official media site.

Hunwick sat out one game before the three-day Christmas break due to this illness. The veteran blueliner only has three goals and one assist through 21 games, but he may be called upon for a heightened role with both Kris Letang and Justin Schultz sitting out with lower-body injuries.

