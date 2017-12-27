Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Ready for Wednesday's return
Hunwick (illness) is healthy and in line to play Wednesday against the Blue Jackets, per the NHL's official media site.
Hunwick sat out one game before the three-day Christmas break due to this illness. The veteran blueliner only has three goals and one assist through 21 games, but he may be called upon for a heightened role with both Kris Letang and Justin Schultz sitting out with lower-body injuries.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...