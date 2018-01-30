Hunwick (upper body) will watch from the press box against the Sharks on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hunwick will be sidelined for a second straight game due to his upper-body malady. With the Michigan native unable to suit up, Ian Cole will continue to deputize in his stead. Most fantasy owners are unlikely to be affected by the blueliner's absence, considering he has registered a mere five points, 45 shots and 48 blocks in his 33 appearances this season.