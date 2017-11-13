Hunwick (concussion) apparently is no longer making progress in his recovery, according to coach Mike Sullivan, and will be kept off the ice for a few days, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

If he isn't skating at practice -- and still hasn't been cleared for contact -- it's a pretty safe bet Hunwick won't be available for Tuesday's clash with the Sabres and likely will miss Thursday's matchup against Ottawa as well. The defenseman has already been sidelined for 13 straight outings with his concussion and it certainly seems like he will be absent for a while longer. The Michigan native remains on IR and will have to be activated once given the all-clear. In the meantime, Chad Ruhwedel figures to continue filling in during Hunwick's absence.