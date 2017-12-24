Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Sits out with illness Saturday
Hunwick didn't play in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Ducks due to an illness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hunwick has only played in 21 games this season, compiling three goals and one assist. The 32-year-old blueliner will have until Wednesday, Dec. 27 to recover from this sickness, so he has a good chance of getting back in the lineup by that point.
