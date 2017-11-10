Hunwick (concussion) took part in morning skate Friday, but will not be in the lineup against the Capitals, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.

Hunwick will be sidelined for his 12th consecutive outing, as he continues to progress from a concussion. While his presence at the optional team skate is a good sign, the defender's extended absence is certainly cause for concern. Until the 32-year-old is cleared to play, Chad Ruhwedel will continue to deputize in his stead.