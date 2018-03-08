Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Struggling for minutes
Hunwick has served as a healthy scratch in three consecutive games.
Offensively, Hunwick performed well in his return from an upper-body issue -- four points in six games -- but defensive lapses (a minus-3 rating) amid a three-game losing streak, led coach Mike Sullivan to reintroduce Chad Ruhwedel into the lineup. With the Pens seemingly back on track, it likely will take an injury or extremely poor outing by one of his fellow blueliners for Hunwick to get another crack.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Cleared to play•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Ready for Wednesday's return•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Sits out with illness Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Overtime hero Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...