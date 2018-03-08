Hunwick has served as a healthy scratch in three consecutive games.

Offensively, Hunwick performed well in his return from an upper-body issue -- four points in six games -- but defensive lapses (a minus-3 rating) amid a three-game losing streak, led coach Mike Sullivan to reintroduce Chad Ruhwedel into the lineup. With the Pens seemingly back on track, it likely will take an injury or extremely poor outing by one of his fellow blueliners for Hunwick to get another crack.