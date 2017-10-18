Play

Hunwick suffered a concussion during Monday's practice and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hunwick was placed on IR early in the afternoon, but it wasn't until after Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers that head coach Mike Sullivan released the nature of his injury. His earliest return date will be next Tuesday against the Oilers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories