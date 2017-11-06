Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Takes part in full practice
Hunwick (concussion) participated in a full practice with contact Monday.
Hunwick did not join Pittsburgh on their recent five-game road trip, but he could potentially return Tuesday for a home game against the Coyotes. The fact Hunwick was able to handle contact in practice is an encouraging sign he will be ready to return soon.
