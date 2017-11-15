Hunwick (concussion) will make the trip to Ottawa for Thursday's matchup.

Hunwick's inclusion on the flight itinerary doesn't necessarily mean he will be back in the lineup for Thursday's clash as he continues to recover from his concussion. The defender has already missed 14 outings, having last appeared in a game Oct. 14 against the Panthers. Once the 32-year-old is given the green light, Chad Ruhwedel will likely get bumped up to the press box.