Hunwick was relegated to an observer role for Pittsburgh's entire first-round matchup with Philadelphia.

Hunwick has actually been a healthy scratch in 20 of the Pens' prior 23 outings dating back to March 1. The defenseman has seen his spot on the blue line taken over by Chad Ruhwedel, who has turned himself into a penalty-kill specialist. At this point, the 32-year-old Hunwick will probably need somebody to pick up an injury in order to get into the lineup.