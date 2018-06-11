Hunwick's contract will not be bought out by the Penguins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Considering Hunwick will carry a $2.25 million cap hit for the next two years and spent the entire postseason watching from the sidelines, there was plenty of speculation Pittsburgh would make the move to get out from under his deal. General manager Jim Rutherford put those rumors to bed, saying emphatically "We're not buying anybody out,". However, that decision doesn't rule out the possibility the Pens try to trade away the blueliner in order to create some extra cap space heading into the 2018-19 campaign.