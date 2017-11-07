Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Won't play Tuesday
Hunwick (concussion) has not been cleared for game action and will miss Tuesday night's game against the Coyotes, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
On the bright side for Penguins fans, Justin Schultz (concussion) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest. Chad Ruhwedel is slated to maintain his spot on the blue line either way and Hunwick will set his sights on Friday's game in Washington for a return.
