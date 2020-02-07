Penguins' Matt Murray: Able to play after hit to head
Murray made 25 saves in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
He took a hit to the head from Victor Hedman, who was angled into Murray, but the tender stayed in the game. Murray has a history of injuries, so we all held our breath. But at this point, he's the expensive backup to Tristan Jarry and not the guy who will carry them the rest of the way.
