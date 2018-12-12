Penguins' Matt Murray: Activated off injured reserve
Murray (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.
While the Penguins have yet to name a starter for Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, the fact that Murray is back on the active roster means he is at least capable of serving as the backup. The Thunder Bay native will likely have to earn his job back from Casey DeSmith, who is 9-4-4 on the year with two shutouts and a .925 save percentage, which is significantly better than Murray's 4-5-1 record and .877 save percentage.
