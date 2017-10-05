Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows five goals in defeat
Murray gave up five goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.
The netminder might have been a bit rusty, as four of St. Louis' five goals came at even strength. The overtime winner from Alex Pietrangelo stung, as it went in off Murray on a shot that he usually saves. This performance was likely an aberration, and he should bounce back moving forward.
