Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows four goals in home defeat

Murray stopped 18 of 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Murray was not his sharp self Tuesday night, giving up four in a home loss to Winnipeg. Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh. As for Murray, the 25-year-old remains a decent start in fantasy, but his team's collective struggles do hurt his value somewhat. No reason to panic because it's still very early, and Murray should get the start on Tuesday versus Anaheim, but the team has yet to make an official announcement.