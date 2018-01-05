Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows four goals in loss to Canes
Murray saved just 29 of 33 shots during Thursday's 4-0 loss to Carolina.
The two-time Stanley Cup winner has only won three of eight starts since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 14, and he now sports a lackluster .902 save percentage and 2.97 GAA for the campaign. Murray's underwhelming season is definitely tied to Pittsburgh's struggles, but he's also been a shell of the all-world netminder who consistently stood tall through his first two tours of duty in the league. At this stage of the game, it's not out of the question to be selective with Murray's matchups moving forward, and there's definitely no guarantee he returns to being a high-end asset in 2017-18.
