Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows six goals in relief appearance
Murray surrendered six goals on 31 shots after coming in for Antti Niemi in Thursday's 10-1 loss to Chicago.
Murray was supposed to get the night off after allowing five goals in Wednesday's opener, but was pressed into duty less than 10 minutes in after Niemi allowed four goals on 13 shots. Chicago's onslaught didn't stop with Murray in the game, raising his GAA to 5.89 to go with a woeful .831 save percentage.
