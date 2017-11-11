Murray saved 27 of 30 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to Washington.

Murray entered with an underwhelming .893 save percentage, 3.07 GAA and just two wins through his previous five outings, so this was another disappointing showing. Even with his mediocre ratios (.906 and 2.90), Murray has still collected nine wins this season and projects to remain a solid option in the majority of settings.