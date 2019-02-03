Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows three in loss
Murray made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Murray has been a touch sluggish in his last five games, recording a 2-3 record with 17 goals allowed. Murray's 2.96 GAA and .910 save percentage are mediocre, but playing behind the Eastern Conference's second-best offence means he'll get plenty of wins for your squad.
