Penguins' Matt Murray: Average play has team one loss from golf course

Murray allowed four goals on 30 shots Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Washington in Game 5.

Murray's postseason has mirrored his regular season ... a resounding, "meh." His .905 save percentage in these playoffs is a shadow of his brilliance in playoffs of the past. And with the Pens one loss from the golf course, Murray's average performance will be critiqued for months unless he pulls a proverbial rabbit out of his hat.