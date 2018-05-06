Penguins' Matt Murray: Average play has team one loss from golf course
Murray allowed four goals on 30 shots Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Washington in Game 5.
Murray's postseason has mirrored his regular season ... a resounding, "meh." His .905 save percentage in these playoffs is a shadow of his brilliance in playoffs of the past. And with the Pens one loss from the golf course, Murray's average performance will be critiqued for months unless he pulls a proverbial rabbit out of his hat.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal for Game 5•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Bounces back with Game 4 win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Pressure mounting in Round 2•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles in Game 3 loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Surrenders three goals in Sunday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...