Penguins' Matt Murray: Away for personal reasons
Murray is away from the team due to personal reasons, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
It isn't clear how long Murray will be away from the team, but he definitely won't be available for Saturday's matchup with the Red Wings. Tristan Jarry will likely shoulder the load in goal for the Penguins until Murray is ready to return.
