Penguins' Matt Murray: Back in goal Saturday
Murray will defend the cage on the road against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray is 3-1-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .938 save percentage in six career games against the Leafs. Pittsburgh's top netminder has driven through his share of peaks and valleys on the way to a 15-7-1 record, 2.96 GAA and .910 save percentage through 24 contests this season. February has historically been among his strongest months, so fantasy owners should still be confident using him as a No. 1 goalie in season-long leagues.
