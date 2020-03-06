Penguins' Matt Murray: Back on track
Murray made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
Murray matched the save total of Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson on the other end but faced two fewer shots and thus walked away with the 4-2 win. With consecutive wins following a personal three-game losing streak, Murray has found his groove, while Tristan Jarry is still looking for his. If Jarry doesn't follow suit and break his own three-game losing streak soon, Murray could wrest back full control of the starter's crease with the postseason around the corner.
