Penguins' Matt Murray: Back on track

Murray made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Murray matched the save total of Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson on the other end but faced two fewer shots and thus walked away with the 4-2 win. With consecutive wins following a personal three-game losing streak, Murray has found his groove, while Tristan Jarry is still looking for his. If Jarry doesn't follow suit and break his own three-game losing streak soon, Murray could wrest back full control of the starter's crease with the postseason around the corner.