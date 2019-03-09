Penguins' Matt Murray: Battling with Columbus again
Murray will defend the road net from the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray's won three straight games, including his 25-save shutout over these Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Upon viewing his regular-season splits, you will notice that the Ontario native has actually fared slightly better on the road (.918 save percentage) than at home (.915) over the course of his career, but Murray naturally has a better winning percentage in Steel City.
