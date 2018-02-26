Penguins' Matt Murray: Being evaluated for injury

Murray left Monday's practice early and is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury.

Losing Murray for an extended period of time could sidetrack the Pens' chances of a three-peat. The severity of the 23-year-old's injury may factor into what general manager Jim Rutherford does in the final moments prior to the NHL trade deadline. If the netminder is unable to suit up against the Devils on Tuesday, Tristan Jarry figures to get a look between the pipes with Casey DeSmith likely being promoted from the minors.