Penguins' Matt Murray: Beneficiary of late comeback
Murray made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
New York was content to sit back after taking a 3-0 lead through two periods, but that strategy didn't pay off, as the Penguins took Murray off the hook by storming all the way back for the overtime victory. The 25-year-old netminder owns an 8-3-1 record on the young season.
