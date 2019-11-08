Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Beneficiary of late comeback

Murray made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

New York was content to sit back after taking a 3-0 lead through two periods, but that strategy didn't pay off, as the Penguins took Murray off the hook by storming all the way back for the overtime victory. The 25-year-old netminder owns an 8-3-1 record on the young season.

More News
Our Latest Stories