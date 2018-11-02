Penguins' Matt Murray: Bested by Islanders again

Murray made 24 saves on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Murray was beaten by Josh Bailey while Pittsburgh was on the power play in the second period and gave up an even-strength goal to Anders Lee in the third. Bailey got the best of Murray again in the shootout, sending the goaltender to his second consecutive loss at the hands of the Islanders. He'll be relieved to find out that the Islanders don't appear again on Pittsburgh's schedule until Dec. 6.