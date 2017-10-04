Murray will patrol the crease for Wednesday's clash with St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Wednesday's start, Murray begin a new era of Penguins' hockey, as he replaces Marc-Andre Fleury as the No. 1 netminder. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native saw action in 49 outings last season, but could approach 60 in 2017-18 as the regular starter. Pittsburgh's chance of being the first three-time champion since the Islanders of the early 80's will rest firmly on the 23-year-old's shoulders.