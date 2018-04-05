Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes against Columbus
Murray will guard the cage versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray will make his seventh straight appearance in goal, having posted a 3-2-1 record and 3.34 GAA in his previous six outings. The netminder has been subpar since returning from a nine-game absence due to a concussion, but it appears coach Mike Sullivan will let the 23-year-old work through whatever problems he is having. If the Pens take care of business Thursday, look for Casey DeSmith to take the second half of the back-to-back against Ottawa on Friday.
