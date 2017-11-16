Murray will tend the twine on the road versus Ottawa on Thursday, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.

Murray has been less than stellar in his previous five outings, as he has registered a 2.84 GAA and .903 save percentage. Despite his struggles in goal, the netminder has earned three victories over that stretch -- including Tuesday's matchup versus Buffalo in which his offense bailed him out in overtime. The 23-year-old will face the difficult task of shutting down the league's third most potent offense (3.63 goals per game).