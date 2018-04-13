Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Friday
Murray will guard the cage against the Flyers in Game 2 on Friday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After posting a 3.38 GAA in his final eight outings of the regular season, Murray came out strong Wednesday and shut out the Flyers. The Thunder Bay native hasn't allowed a postseason goal in three straight games, dating back to the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals. His teammates certainly provided offensive support in Game 1 by notching seven goals.
