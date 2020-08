Murray is starting Game 3 on Wednesday against Montreal.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has had a great start to the postseason, turning aside 58 of 62 shots across the first two games. Murray only allowed a single goal in Game 2, which helped the Penguins even the series 1-1, so they'll be looking to him to be a stabilizing force again as they push for a series lead against the 12th-seeded Canadiens.