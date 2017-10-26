Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Thursday
Murray will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash against the Jets, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Murray is undefeated in regulation this season in addition to riding a six-game winning streak into Thursday's clash. After giving up 11 goals in his first two appearances, the 23-year-old has stabilized his game, allowing just 13 tallies in his next six outings. The netminder is clearly very comfortable playing in front of the home crowd, considering he is 24-4-4 when defending the cage in the Steel City.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns away 29 shots for overtime win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns away 28 saves in loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Still unbeaten in regulation•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...