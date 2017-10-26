Murray will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash against the Jets, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Murray is undefeated in regulation this season in addition to riding a six-game winning streak into Thursday's clash. After giving up 11 goals in his first two appearances, the 23-year-old has stabilized his game, allowing just 13 tallies in his next six outings. The netminder is clearly very comfortable playing in front of the home crowd, considering he is 24-4-4 when defending the cage in the Steel City.