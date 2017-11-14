Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Tuesday
Murray led the Penguins out for warmups Tuesday, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports. This means he'll start in goal versus the visiting Sabres.
Pittsburgh's No. 1 tender will be countered by Robin Lehner, who's also the top option for the Sabres. Murray has struggled with consistency on the way to a 2.90 GAA and .906 save percentage through 15 games this season, but the silver lining for him in this next start is the fact that the Penguins have yet to lose a regulation game through six decisions, and Buffalo is only ranked 29th in scoring at 2.35 goals per contest.
