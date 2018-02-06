Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Tuesday

Murray will tend the twine against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Despite being the starting netminder for the home squad, Murray is unlikely to hear the biggest roar of the crowd when the starting lineups are announced, as former-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury makes his first trip back to Pittsburgh since being taken in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. The 23-year-old Murray has earned consecutive wins in his return to the crease and will look to keep rolling versus a Vegas squad that is scoring 3.37 goals per game (second highest in the league).