Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Tuesday
Murray (concussion) will make his return to the crease Tuesday against the Islanders in New York, Josh Getzoff of the Penguins' official site reports.
Murray last donned a Penguins jersey in game action Feb. 24 against the Panthers, with a concussion sidelining him for each of the last nine matchups. Prior to the loss in which he exited early versus Florida, Murray had won five straight games in goal. After an extended absence, he will be thrown into the fire for a matchup against an Islanders club that scores 3.44 goals per game at home this season. Fortunately, he could be in line for a lot of support; the Islanders allow 3.76 goals per game on home ice as well.
