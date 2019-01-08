Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Tuesday

Murray will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Panthers.

Murray has returned to his dominant form since returning from an extended absence due to a lower-body injury, posting a 7-0-0 record, a 1.37 GAA and a .962 save percentage in his last seven starts. He will take on a Panthers club off to an 0-1-1 start to begin the new season, so Murray should have a good chance to extend his winning streak to eight.