Penguins' Matt Murray: Big 43-save win
Murray made 43 saves in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday night. It's his third-straight win.
Murray had a couple sketchy early starts, but seems to have settled into a solid routine. There has been some concern that the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury has had a negative impact on Murray's game -- without a push, the young 'tender's game seemed weaker. We'll need to watch this to see if there's merit to that hypothesis, but we do have to say we've seen it before in other situations.
