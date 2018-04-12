Penguins' Matt Murray: Blanks Flyers in Game 1

Murray stopped all 22 shots he saw, as his team coasted to a 7-0 rout of Philadelphia in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Murray had to work for this shutout, making several quality saves in the second period. His play through the regular season left him as a bit of a question mark going into this series, but if Wednesday was any indication, he's back on top of his game. If that's the case, he's going to be very valuable in playoff pools and daily situations, especially during this series against a Flyers side that looked overmatched in Game 1.