Penguins' Matt Murray: Blows third-period lead
Murray allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
The Penguins played more than two periods and overtime without Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin and yet led 3-1 with about six minutes remaining. Murray then yielded a power-play goal and allowed two more stoppable pucks to slip past him in the defeat. The Flyers notched the game-tying goal with 19.7 seconds left in regulation. Murray has been really good, posting a 14-6-0 record with a .929 save percentage since Dec. 15, but with the Penguins needing every point for the playoff push, this loss is going to sting for awhile. Murray is 18-11-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .912 save percentage overall this season.
