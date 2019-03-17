Penguins' Matt Murray: Bounced by Blues
Murray allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith early in the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.
Murray had won four of his last five starts, not giving up more than three goals in any of them, but he looked sluggish in this home matinee. The 24-year-old now sports a 2.54 GAA and .925 save percentage through eight games in March.
