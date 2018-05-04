Penguins' Matt Murray: Bounces back with Game 4 win
Murray made 20 saves as his team tied the series at 2-2 with a Game 4 win Thursday.
Murray felt some discomfort in his shoulder after stopping a Dmitry Orlov rocket early in the second period, but he managed to stay in the game and stop every shot except one T.J. Oshie attempt on the power play. He got plenty of help from the team in front of him, which held Washington to just 21 shots, including none from Alex Ovechkin. Despite the minor injury scare, Murray's the prohibitive favorite to start Game 5 in Washington on Saturday.
