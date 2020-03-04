Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Breezes to win over Sens

Murray turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the first 99 seconds of the game, putting Murray on course to snap his personal three-game losing streak despite a fairly pedestrian effort on his part. The netminder now carries a 2.85 GAA and .899 save percentage on the season despite his strong 18-10-5 record.

