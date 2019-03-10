Penguins' Matt Murray: Busy workload continues

Murray will make his eighth straight start Sunday against the Bruins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Crosby adds that Murray is appearing in an eighth consecutive contest for the first time since doing so Jan. 16 - Feb. 3, 2017. Fatigue could certainly be a factor for Murray here, as he's making his third start in four days. He's not a recommended DFS play against a Bruins team that's 15-0-2 in its last 17 games, though season-long owners may not have a better alternative to turn to.