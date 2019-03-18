Penguins' Matt Murray: Can't hang on against Flyers

Murray surrendered two goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The two goals couldn't have come in a worse way for Murray, as James van Riemsdyk scored with 18 seconds left in the third period, only to be followed by Sean Couturier's overtime dagger with 3.4 seconds remaining. The result dropped Murray's record to 24-12-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Penguins begin a road trip Tuesday against the Hurricanes, although it's unclear if Murray will draw a third straight start in that contest.