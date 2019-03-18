Penguins' Matt Murray: Can't hang on against Flyers
Murray surrendered two goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.
The two goals couldn't have come in a worse way for Murray, as James van Riemsdyk scored with 18 seconds left in the third period, only to be followed by Sean Couturier's overtime dagger with 3.4 seconds remaining. The result dropped Murray's record to 24-12-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Penguins begin a road trip Tuesday against the Hurricanes, although it's unclear if Murray will draw a third straight start in that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...