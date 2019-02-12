Penguins' Matt Murray: Career night in Philly
Murray stopped 50 of 51 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 50 saves is a new career high for the netminder, who turned aside 28 shots in the second period alone. Murray has allowed three goals or less in four straight starts, but his 2.89 GAA and .914 save percentage on the season leave a lot of room for improvement.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...