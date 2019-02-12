Penguins' Matt Murray: Career night in Philly

Murray stopped 50 of 51 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 50 saves is a new career high for the netminder, who turned aside 28 shots in the second period alone. Murray has allowed three goals or less in four straight starts, but his 2.89 GAA and .914 save percentage on the season leave a lot of room for improvement.

