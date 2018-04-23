Penguins' Matt Murray: Carried to win by offense in Game 6

Murray stopped 21 shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.

Neither team played much defense Sunday afternoon, but Murray made enough stops to send the Penguins through to the second round. The 23-year-old has had an uneven playoff so far, posting two shutouts against the Flyers but allowing three or more goals in three other games, and he will likely need to be a lot sharper against the winner of the Capitals-Blue Jackets series.