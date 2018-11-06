Penguins' Matt Murray: Chased after two periods by Devils
Murray stopped 23 of 27 shots before being lifted for Casey DeSmith to begin the third period during Monday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.
It's the second time in his last four starts that Murray's gotten an early hook, and the third time in that stretch he's surrendered four goals or more. The 24-year-old's save percentage now sits at a woeful .886, and DeSmith could begin to see more starts, rather than just relief appearances, if Murray can't turn things around quickly.
