Penguins' Matt Murray: Chased by Canucks

Murray was pulled in Wednesday night's game against Vancouver after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

A night to forget for Murray, one that saw him play just two periods before being replaced by Tristan Jarry who will get credited with the win. Murray hasn't won in five straight starts, with his last victory coming back on Nov. 9. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Murray needs to put this performance behind him and get ready to play at least one game this weekend.